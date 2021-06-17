Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,870,000.

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38.

