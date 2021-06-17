Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,615,000 after acquiring an additional 131,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

SDG stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $100.27.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.