Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci Sells 9,189 Shares

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Corey Rucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,964,774.84.

Entegris stock opened at $119.87 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

