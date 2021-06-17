Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 55,330 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 55,330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $266,984,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.