Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $20.53 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $20,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

