Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 18,051 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $248.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.02. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

