Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 164,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,925. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $147.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

