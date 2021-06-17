EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.EnerSys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-1.250 EPS.

NYSE ENS traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $95.85. 247,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.