Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 13th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,073.0 days.

ENRFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

