Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.17.

OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

