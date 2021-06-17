Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enbridge has the longest and most sophisticated crude oil and liquids pipeline system in the world that spreads across 17,127 miles. With significant portion of its assets being contracted by shippers for long term, the company’s business model is less exposed to market volatility owing to the pandemic. From 2021 to 2023, the midstream player expects C$17 billion in midstream growth capital projects to be executed. Moreover, the company has estimated roughly C$10-billion growth capital projects to be placed into service in 2021. But, the firm’s balance sheet has significant debt exposure. Over the past year, the firm has mostly been yielding lower dividend than the industry. Also, Enbridge's Line 5 is facing severe backlash from environmental groups and Michigan’s governor wants the pipeline to be shut down over spill concerns.”

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its position in Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

