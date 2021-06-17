Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EMP.A. Scotiabank raised their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.63.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. Empire has a twelve month low of C$30.67 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

