Eminer Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.29 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Eminer coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eminer has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.00769358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00083476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

