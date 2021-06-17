eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) VP Joseph Saltarelli Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) VP Joseph Saltarelli sold 20,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Saltarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Joseph Saltarelli sold 542 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,178.84.

eMagin stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. Equities research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in eMagin by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eMagin by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

