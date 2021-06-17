Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $215,701.85 and $682,795.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.29 or 0.00760991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042194 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

