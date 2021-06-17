Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 323.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $94,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

