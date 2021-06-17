Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Electronic Arts worth $691,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,827 shares of company stock worth $15,812,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

