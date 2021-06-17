Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Cap of $125.03 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Electroneum has a market cap of $125.03 million and $274,381.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,873,198,059 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

