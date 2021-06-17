Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$178,038.00 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,782.66.

ELD stock opened at C$13.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.19. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.34.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

