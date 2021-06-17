Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ELAT)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

