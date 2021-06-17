El Pollo Loco’s (LOCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $48,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 96,581 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

