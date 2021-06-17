Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider Buys £6,939.40 in Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider Robin Archibald purchased 10,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37).

LON EPIC opened at GBX 68.26 ($0.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £144.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

