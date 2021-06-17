EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $85,398.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $85,398.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00763896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00083827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042025 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

