eBoost Hits Market Cap of $6.78 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. eBoost has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $775.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00435779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000090 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

