Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 71,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 22,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

