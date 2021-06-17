easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ opened at GBX 990 ($12.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,967.76.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.