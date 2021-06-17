easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 987 ($12.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,967.76.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.