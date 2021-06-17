Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.31.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

