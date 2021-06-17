Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,090.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

