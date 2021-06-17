Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,090.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
