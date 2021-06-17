EarnX Market Cap Achieves $5.00 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $63,129.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00059313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00180984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.27 or 0.00910782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,957.78 or 1.00128488 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 7,176,284,357,616 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

