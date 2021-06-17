Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post $44.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $356.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $436.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $137.04 million, with estimates ranging from $82.71 million to $191.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. 2,890,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,372. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

