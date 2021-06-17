Dynamite Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $167,816.94 and approximately $65,481.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00204938 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.15 or 0.00626603 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,588 coins and its circulating supply is 391,341 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

