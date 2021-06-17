Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Cap of $15.07 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $15.07 million and $9,913.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.81 or 0.06214705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.53 or 0.01563180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00437549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00146163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.91 or 0.00724865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00430423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00370574 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

