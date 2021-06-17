DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.34. 3,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,670. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $215,748,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

