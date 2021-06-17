DubaiCoin Trading 1,027.6% Higher Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00047583 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007372 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

