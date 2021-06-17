DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Update

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 661,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 13th total of 470,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,385. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DSP Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in DSP Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

