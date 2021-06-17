DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Update

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 661,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the May 13th total of 470,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,385. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95.
DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.
