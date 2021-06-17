Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) Insider Benjamin David Wilkinson Acquires 3,750 Shares of Stock

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

GROW opened at GBX 893 ($11.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 804.54. Draper Esprit plc has a one year low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a one year high of GBX 898 ($11.73). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 30.07.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Draper Esprit to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.