DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $14.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several research firms have commented on DOYU. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,083,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in DouYu International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after buying an additional 3,112,354 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after buying an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. 20,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,104. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

