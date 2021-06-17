DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-74 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 314,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,070. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

