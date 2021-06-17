Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dorchester Minerals worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,450 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.04. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 50.58% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

