Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.280-2.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Donaldson stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.98. 3,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.93. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

