Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.97. 35,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. Dollarama has a one year low of C$44.45 and a one year high of C$58.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.09.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Insiders sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 in the last ninety days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

