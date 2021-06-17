Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.39.

DG traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $211.14. 2,427,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,532. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

