Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $45,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.53. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.