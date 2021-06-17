Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 37,184 shares.The stock last traded at $56.16 and had previously closed at $57.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -204.54.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Docebo by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

