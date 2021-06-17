Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY remained flat at $$16.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIISY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.