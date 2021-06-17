Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $4,484,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

