Digitex (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00761666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042001 BTC.

About Digitex

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

