Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the May 13th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $5,793,014. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,712,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.12. 111,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.78. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

