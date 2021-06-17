Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 255.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 350,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $5,793,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

